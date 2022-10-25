Halloween activities are certainly in the air for the South Haven area. Events began this past weekend and will continue during the days leading to Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31.
Sunny skies and 70-degree temperatures brought youngsters and adults to the annual Boo on Your Bike event at the Kal-Haven Heritage Trail on Sunday, Oct. 23.
Participants gathered at the South Haven trailhead at 12:30 p.m. to enjoy a hot dog lunch complete with cider and bottled water before riding and walking along the trail to gather treats by volunteers from local businesses and non-profits dressed in Halloween costumes.
This year's event was sponsored by the Star of the Lake Masonic Lodge in South Haven.
"You can't beat this weather," said Royce Myers, secretary for the Masonic Lodge. "The community really turned out to help."
South Haven Area Emergency Services and South Haven Police Department grilled the hot dogs, the Masonic Lodge provided cider and bottled water, the Masons and other groups donated candy, while Bronson Healthcare Safe Kids Greater South Haven provided bicycle safety booklets for youngsters, along with discounted bicycle helmets.
"The Masons really wanted to do something for the community," Myers said, regarding sponsorship of the event which was originally organized and sponsored for a number of years by Rock 'N Road Cycle in South Haven. "COVID-19 stopped the event for a couple of years and we agreed to sponsor it this year."
Boo on Your Bike wasn't the only Halloween-related activity going on in South Haven this past weekend. The Mitten Children's Museum also sponsored a Halloween-theme event. For those who missed those activities, there's more events scheduled for this weekend.
Our Town Players community theater troupe plans to stage "Harvest Horrors" at 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29 in the historic Masonic Temple, 231 Center St.
The show is a mix of horror and comedy, according to director Chris Measzros. "This show, geared to an adult audience, is sometimes funny, sometimes cringy but always entertaining," he said. "The first act contains songs and skits that would not have been out of place in a Dr. Demento broadcast. Act 2 features a murder mystery, Moorstone Manor, set on an English Moor that would make Sherlock Holmes wish the Hounds of the Baskerville had eaten him after all. Our show is performed at South Haven's Masonic Temple, a building so mysterious to be in, it's worth the price of admission."
The show's cast includes Our Town Players actors Tracey Davis, Kim Gruber, Jamal Butler, Ritchie Garcia, Michael Fiedorowicz and Measzros.
Admission at the door is $12 for adults and $10 for veterans and seniors. Cash or checks only.
Other Halloween-related events follow:
28 – Kids Halloween Carnival: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave. Children’s games, candy and prizes. Free event for children, ages toddler to 10. Children must be in costumes and accompanied by an adult.
28 — Trunk or Treat: 5-7 p.m., Lake Michigan College South Haven campus, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. Organizations who want to take part in the event should contact Keri, 269-637-7500.
28 – Adult Halloween Party: 8 p.m.-midnight, American Legion post 49, 129 Michigan Ave. Visit the legion’s Facebook site for more information.
29 – Reverse Trick of Treat fundraiser: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., corner of Phoenix and Center streets, South Haven. Students and parents of St. Basil Catholic School’s booster club will be dressed in costumes handing out candy and treats to people who make a monetary donation for the school.
29 – Happy Halloween Costume Party: 11 a.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven. Storyteller and artist Naima Abdul-Haqq will present an interactive story, “Chameleons Are Cool” with a craft workshop. Games, snacks and prizes included. Costumes not required, but if participants wear one, it should be family friendly. Sponsored by the library and South Haven Center for the Arts. For more information, call 269-637-2403, or visit www.shmlibrary.org
29 – Downtown South Haven Halloween celebration: Events include Skeleton Stroll throughout downtown, Howl-O-Ween pooch costume parade at 4:30 p.m., adult and children costume parade, candy crawl from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and Headless Horseman ride at 6:30 p.m. Sponsored by Downtown Association of South Haven and South Haven Visitors Bureau. For more information, visit www.southhaven.org
30 – Children’s Halloween Party: 1-4 p.m., American Legion post 49, 129 Michigan Ave. Visit the legion’s Facebook site for more information.
31 — Trick-or-Treating in South Haven: 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., in the city of South Haven.