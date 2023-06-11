Four musical acts, the popular dragon boat races, children’s activities and a craft show will all be part of this year’s annual Harborfest.
The festival, entering its 30th year, will take place Friday-Saturday, June 16-17, at Riverfront Park along Water Street in South Haven.
Evening musical acts this year include Zion Lion; Captured Detroit, a Journey Tribute Band; John Rush “The Human i-Pod” and the J.R. Clark Band. There also will be a performance Saturday evening by the “Flames ‘N Dames” fire show to close out the festival.
A new event this year will be the addition of a petting zoo. Wild World Adventure from Jackson, will bring their traveling petting zoo from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday, June 17.
A schedule of events and entertainment follows:
Entertainment
Friday
5:30-7:30 p.m.: John Rush, “The Human i-Pod.” Originally from Huntsville, Ala., Rush has opened for Jack Johnson, The Black Keys, The Chicks, Matt Kearney and Eve 6. A one-man show performing throughout the country at college campuses and clubs, he sings and performs a variety of musical instruments including guitar, bass, harmonica, piano, saxophone, banjo, keyboard and percussion. He has released 3 CDs, including his acclaimed debut CD, “They Don’t Know My Name.”
8 p.m.-10 p.m.: J.R. Clark Band. Clark, a singer-songwriter from Michigan, fronts this blues and Southern Rock band, which includes Alligator Records recording artist and bass player Johnny B. Gayden, Johnny Clyde Copeland, Robert Cray and Willie Styles. The Michigan-based band recently released a new live recording, “J.R. Clark Band Live at Kathy’s Riverside Tavern” and their latest single “Two Zero Twenty,” according to the band’s website.
Saturday
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.: Zion Lion. This band from Kalamazoo offers a mix of reggae and incorporates African zouk, mucosa, zoukous and Afro-Latin influences. Several of the band’s members have opened and shared the stage with local, national and international reggae artists such as Freddie McGreggor, Pato Batun, Winston Jarrett, Culture, Lucky Dube, Mikey Dread and the Meditations. Zion Lion has performed at such venues as the Kalamazoo Island Festival, Grand Rapids Caribbean Festival, Muskegon Festival, Louisville Reggae Festival and Rock Island Caribbean Festival.
7:30 p.m.-9 p.m.: Captured Detroit, a Journey Tribute. This Michigan-based band that performs throughout the Midwest, recreates popular Journey songs and consists of Duane Harlick on vocals; Kirk Nelson, lead guitar; Greg Simmerlein, bass; Tom Mulawka, drums and Dan McCarthy, piano and keyboards.
9:30 p.m.-10 p.m.: Flames ‘N Dames fire show. This entertainment group from Michigan will be returning for a second year to Harborfest, specializing in fire dance demonstrations and ambient entertainment.
Daily schedule of eventsFRIDAY
Noon-10 p.m.: Beer Garden
Noon-10 p.m.: Food fest
Noon-9 p.m.: Rides and games
Noon-9 p.m.: Craft show
5:30 p.m.: Live music from John Rush “The Human i-Pod”
8 p.m.: Live music from J.R. Clark Band
SATURDAY
8 a.m.: Dragonboat races begin
10 a.m.-9 p.m.: Craft show
10 a.m.-dusk: Petting zoo
11 a.m.-10 p.m.: Food fest
11 a.m.-9 p.m.: Rides and games
Noon-10 p.m.: Beer garden
4:30-5 p.m.: Steel drum performance
5:30 p.m.: Live music by Zion Lion
7:30 p.m.: Live music by Captured Detroit, a Journey Tribute
9:30 p.m.: Flames ‘N Dames fire show