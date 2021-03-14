Trever G. Meachum of Hartford has been named to the Michigan Tree Fruit Commission by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office. Meachum is the production manager and partner at High Acres Fruit Farm.
He holds a bachelor of science degree in horticulture from Michigan State University. He has been reappointed to represent District 3 growers for a term that began March 5, and expires March 1, 2024.
The Michigan Tree Fruit Commission was created by the Agricultural Commodities Marketing Act to improve the economic position and competitiveness of the Michigan tree fruit industry.