HARTFORD — A year-long investigation into the suspicious death of an 18-month-old child from Hartford has resulted in the arrest of a 22-year-old man.
Jacob Cody Tanner faces an open murder charge and first-degree child abuse in the death of Matthew Shayne Brown Jr., who died April 24, 2021 at Bronson Children’s Hospital in Kalamazoo.
Tanner was arraigned Tuesday in Seventh District Court.
Bond was denied and he is currently being held in Van Buren County jail, according to court records. His next court date is scheduled for July 20.
Police became suspicious about Tanner after the little boy was brought to Lakeland Watervliet Hospital on April 23, 2021, suffering from trauma due to possible child abuse, according to a news release from Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott. Tanner had been living with the boy’s mother in Hartford.
Due to the extent of the young child’s injuries, he was airlifted to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo. There he underwent surgeries and other life-saving measures. However, a day later he died.
County sheriff’s detectives along with Hartford police began investigating what led to the child’s death and determined Tanner as a suspect and arrested him Monday.
Other agencies involved in the investigation include Pokagon Tribal Police, Western Michigan School of Medicine-Pathology Department and Michigan State Police Forensics Laboratory.