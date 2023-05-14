A Hartford man faces several criminal felony charges in the death of a Van Buren County Commission road worker two months ago.
Logan Ryan Brown, 30, was arraigned Tuesday, May 9, in 7th District Court in South Haven for operating while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony. His bond was set at $350,000, according to Van Buren County Prosecutor Susan Zuiderveen. He also faces one count of a moving violation causing death in a work or school bus zone, a 15-year felony; and operating without security, a 1-year misdemeanor.
The suspect was arrested Monday, May 8, by Michigan State Police in the death of René Rangel Jr., according to a news release issued Tuesday morning from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s office.. Rangel died March 3 after being struck and killed by the suspect who was attempting to pass a vehicle in a work zone in Lawrence Township.
Michigan State Police initially investigated the incident and was awaiting toxicology results to determine whether drugs or other factors played a role in the fatality, according to Lt. DuWayne Robinson, public information officer for the Michigan State Police Fifth District, based in Paw Paw.
With the lab results completed, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department arrested the suspect.