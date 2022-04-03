HARTFORD — Hartford Public Schools has chosen a new mascot.
At the start of the next school year, the Hartford Indians will become the Huskies, the district announced this week.
The new mascot was chosen after a four-phase process that included input from students and the community-at-large.
To choose a new school mascot, a Student Mascot Committee was formed, and the process began with a community-wide survey asking for potential names. The school district received 332 responses with 248 unique suggestions.
The Student Mascot Committee reviewed the suggestions using these five criteria: the mascot must be inclusive, non-controversial, pride-inspiring, unique and true to the community. The committee then scored the names on a five-point scale and narrowed the list to seven.
Hartford students were then asked to select their top three of the seven, and 624 students participated.
That was followed by a final opportunity for community input, asking members of the community to choose from the student committee’s top five picks. The committee received 829 responses, and presented the Huskies mascot to the school board for approval.
The board of education voted last November to retire the mascot name of Indians at the end of the current school year.
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians Tribal Council had earlier passed a resolution in favor of removing the Indians mascot, calling the use of Native American/Indian imagery and mascots “degrading.”
Then-Superintendent Kelly Millin sent a letter to Hartford Public Schools families outlining her recommendation for the district to cease using the name Indians, and urged the board of education to vote to do so.
Superintendent update
Millin announced last week that she would resign effective at the end of the school year to take a job in another school district.
On Friday, a school official said she could not confirm whether Millin is still working at Hartford Public Schools, but confirmed Brad Geesaman had been named interim superintendent.
Geesaman was unavailable for comment Friday.