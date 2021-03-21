With spring break looming for schools, Van Buren/Cass District Health Department officials are keeping close watch on the recent rise in reported COVID-19 cases.
Two weeks prior to March 10, the health department recorded 129 new cases. “Since then (new cases) have increased significantly. It is a concern of ours that we’re watching closely, said Deputy Health Director Danielle Persky. “We’ve doubled the cases in the last week, so we’re a little concerned. We hope it’s just a random spike.”
As of March 10 there were a cumulative total of 4,799 COVID-19 cases in Van Buren County, along with 97 deaths. By March 17, the number of cases rose to 4,870, while the number of deaths increased to 98.
Van Buren County isn’t the only county experiencing an uptick in new coronavirus cases.
Last week, Berrien County Health Department reported the number of new COVID-19 cases in the county continued to outpace recoveries. Other counties across the state are experiencing increases in new cases, as well.
According to a WWMT-TV article this past Wednesday, Michigan reported 2,048 cases of COVID-19 and 27 deaths on March 16, the fourth time in seven days the state reported at least 2,000 cases in a single day.
Health officials believe new variants of the deadly virus may be a contributing factor in the uptick in cases.
It comes at a time when more vaccine is becoming available.
Van Buren/Cass health officials have been vaccinating people with the Moderna vaccine. However, soon they will be adding the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to Persky.
“We have almost 3,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Persky said.
As of March 13th, Van Buren/Cass health department administered over 12,000 vaccines, while 2,000 other vaccines were administered either through Bronson Healthcare, InterCare Community Health Network, Rite-Aid, Meijer and other pharmacies.
As more and more people become eligible for the vaccine, Van Buren/Cass health officials are ramping up efforts to get more shots in more arms.
“Starting March 22, anyone 50 and older becomes eligible for the vaccine. By April 6 individuals 16 and older will be eligible for it,” Persky said.
Although more people will be eligible for vaccines, the health department still is giving priority first to people 65 and older and for people with compromised immune systems.
“While we are opening up all of these phases, we’re still prioritizing our 65-and-up group,” Persky said. Senior Services of Van Buren County is helping the health department to identify older adults who have not yet received a vaccine. Those who haven’t yet are being asked to call Senior Services at 637-3607. “They will keep a list for us,” Persky said.
As more vaccines become available, the health department also will be working to distribute it to partner pharmacies, such as Rite-Aid, so they can vaccinate people.
“We plan to give to additional pharmacies, since we’re a small health department,” Persky said.
The health department is also in the process of setting up a mass vaccination clinic for up to 1,000 people, many of whom are in the 1C vaccination category, which is targeted to factory workers, agricultural workers, grocery store workers and other people with frontline jobs.
After April 6, the health department will most likely be adding the Pfizer vaccine.
“Pfizer can be used for anyone 16 and older. Moderna cannot. It for people 18 years and older,” Persky said.
While many people like the idea of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it only requires one dose, Persky said it will most likely be administered to people who would have a difficult time scheduling the two appointments necessary for the other two vaccine types.
“We are using those (Johnson & Johnson vaccines) for situations where doing a one-dose shot would benefit and health department and the individual,” she said, citing homebound individuals as an example.
With availability of all three types of vaccines soon, Persky said she hopes individuals will not favor one over the other to risk not being vaccinated at all.
“It is a challenge with so many people interested in getting a vaccine to allow people to decide which one they have,” Persky said. “ All three of the vaccines have great efficacy.”
People in Van Buren County who would like to schedule an appointment for a vaccine should visit the health department’s website and click on “I want a COVID vaccine.” Or they can “like” the health department’s Fafcebook page which provides updates on availability of vaccines and vaccine sites. Appointments are also being offered through Rite-Aid, Meijer and Bronson Healthcare.