PAW PAW — Van Buren Conservation District plans to host “Healthy Water Week” this week to help inform county residents about how to keep their water, land and air healthy.
The Healthy Water Week will take place from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 21-Friday, Aug. 25 at the Van Buren Conservation District Office, 1035 E. Michigan, Ave., in Paw Paw. The event is free of charge. There will be information, snacks and take-home activities for youngsters.
“We’re highlighting some of the actions people can take in their homes and yards to keep their environment clean and healthy,” said Erin Fuller of the Van Buren Conservation District. “People don’t always know how to properly dispose of household chemicals, test their well water or maintain their septic systems, so we’re here to help with some of these less-than-fun tasks.”
“We all play a role in keeping our lakes and rivers clean and healthy,” Fuller continued to say. “How we landscape, maintain vehicles and septic systems, and dispose of chemicals can help or harm the environment. District staff can help people learn the safest ways to handle some of these tasks. We all want clean water for our grandkids; I hope people will join us to learn how they can be part of the solution.”
Giveaways during the event will include tote bags, reusable straws, jar openers made from recycled tires, snacks, and more.
Staff will also perform free well water screening for nitrates on site. Nitrates in drinking water can be dangerous to health, especially that of infants and the elderly. The screening is open to all Van Buren County residents that are on private water systems (non-municipal wells) for drinking water.
Residents who want their well water tested are advised to follow these directions:
Pick a tap that supplies water that has not run through any treatment devices (water softener, carbon filter, RO system, etc.). An outdoor faucet often works well.
Run the water for 20-30 minutes before collecting the sample to flush the water pressure tank and plumbing so you can collect a valid sample. Do not sample through a hose.
Any clean container can be used for sample collection. Rinse the sample bottle and lid thoroughly in the water to be sampled, then fill and cap the bottle.
Label the bottle with your name, date, and the well name (ex. main home, back yard, barn) using a waterproof pen.
Keep the sample dark and cold for up to 24 hours before bringing it to the office for screening.
For more information, call the Van Buren Conservation District at 269-657-4030, ext. 5.