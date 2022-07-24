A dozen years ago Dan and Mary Nulty of South Haven received a phone call from what is now Spectrum Health Lakeland Caring Circle asking if they would like to host a beer and wine-tasting event at the their lakefront home to benefit Hospice patients in need.
The request hit home with the Nultys. Mary’s father was going to receive Hospice care but died on the day patient advocates were going to talk to him. But, even though he passed away, Hospice still remain concerned.
“They stayed in contact for a year which I thought was very thoughtful,” Mary said.
That connection with Hospice prompted the Nultys to make the decision 10 years ago to host what has become Caring Circle’s annual Wine and Beer Tasting.
This year’s event is scheduled from 6-9 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Nulty’s home on Monroe Blvd.
The event will be bittersweet for the Nultys, however, as it will mark the final time they plan to host the event on their one-acre of landscaped property, overlooking Lake Michigan.
“Some people said we’re getting older,” Dan said.
Over the past decade, the beer and wine tasting event has raised anywhere from $50,000-$100,000 for Caring Circle. The funds are used to support charitable Hospice care for patients in the greater South Haven area.
“Looking back over the years we are truly impressed with the support given by the residents of Southwest Michigan,” Dan said.. “A huge thank you to those who attend each year to help financially support the fine work of Hospice and the many people who give of themselves to help others.”
This year’s event will feature live music by the Paul Vornhagen Jazz Trio, wine and beer tastings from 16 local wineries and breweries, and hors d’oeuvres by Taste & Friends of South Haven. Guests who fund a day of care for a Hospice patient will receive a commemorative wine goblet for their contribution.
Tickets are $100 in advance, or $120 the day of the benefit. A VIP experience for $150 per ticket includes a champagne and appetizer social prior to the benefit. Tickets can be purchased at Caring Circle offices, Wolverine ACE Hardware, South Haven Visitors Bureau, or online at caring-circle.org. For more information, call 269-637-3825