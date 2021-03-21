If all goes as planned, ground will be broken this summer for a hemp growing and processing operation in Geneva Township, about 5 miles east of South Haven.
Ann Arbor-based TransGlobal Assets Inc., along with Portland, Ore.-based The Now Corp., plan to develop what company officials are referring to as the “Hemp Ranch” on what is now 64 acres of wooded property at 68811 County Road 384, west of 68th Street.
TransGlobal Assets is a publicly traded hemp/CBD holdings company while The Now Corp. is a bio-pharmaceutical research company dealing in cannabiodiol (CBD) from hemp and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) used for medicinal purposes.
When its hemp ranch is operational, TransGlobal Assets plans to grow and process all-natural CBD products to be sold through its brand, Monster Elixer, a subsidiary of the company, according to CEO Curtis Philpot. The company plans to employ 25 people, initially, at the Geneva Township site.
“The Now Corp will be partnering with TMSH (TransGlobal Assets),” Philpot said. “The Now Corp. is the research and development aspect of this partnership.”
The Geneva Township site would be the first one the company has developed, according to Philpot, who became CEO of TransGlobal Assets in 2019.
“South Haven will be the first of many,” he predicted.
Two years ago, Geneva Township board opted out of allowing recreational marijuana operations. But hemp-growing operations do not fall under the Michigan marijuana law, according to township Supervisor Nancy Whaley. Nor does the township have zoning ordinances. As a result, township board approval isn’t needed for the company to begin operating.
“Hemp is not the same as marijuana and is a Michigan agricultural product and must be licensed to raise through the Department of Agriculture,” Whaley said. “As I understand, because it is an agricultural product and covered under the Michigan Department of Agriculture, we as townships don’t have any say in it, other than to be sure licensing is in place.”
Philpot said the company has applied for a state hemp growers license.