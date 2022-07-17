A sudden surge of strong waves on Lake Michigan Wednesday evening near North Beach claimed the life of a 7-year-old boy and a 33-year-old adult who tried to rescue the boy.
South Haven Area Emergency Services were dispatched to the North Beach at 7:28 p.m. regarding several people struggling out of the water with possibly two people unaccounted for, according to a report from the South Haven Police Department.
When first responders arrived, several young girls had been pulled out of the water by family and bystanders; however, a 33-year-old man from Ohio and a 7-year-old boy from Texas were still missing.
The family members had been vacationing in South Haven.
Responders began conducting a search of the water when the young 7-year-old boy washed ashore. Resuscitation efforts were started on the boy and he was transported to Bronson Hospital in South Haven; however, the young boy died.
As of late Wednesday evening, search efforts were still underway to find the 33-year-old man who was attempting to help rescue the children. Search efforts were being conducted by the Van Buren County Marine Patrol, United States Coast Guard, South Haven Area Emergency Services, South Haven Police, Covert Township Police and Covert Fire Department. However, due to the rapid development of waves along the northside of the pier, dive personnel were unable to enter the water this evening. The search for the missing 33-year-old man resumed Thursday. His body was found Thursday afternoon near the end of the North Pier.
Witnesses at North Beach indicated the rapid change in the waves along the lakeshore north of the pier occurred when the children became caught up in the waves.
“There were three kids in the water,” said Debbie Regan of Chicago, Ill. “It got more choppy.”
A red flag indicating that people stay out of the water was flying next to the North Pier – which was also closed to pedestrians – while yellow flags north of the pier were in place where the children were in the water.