ARLINGTON TWP. — A 27-year-old Florida man faces multiple criminal charges after attempting to flee from police this past week.
The incident began at 6:45 p.m., Wednesday when Van Buren County Sheriff's deputies were flagged down by passing motorists regarding a reckless driver that was in front of them while traveling eastbound on M-43 Highway near 46th Street.
Deputies were able to get behind the vehicle and saw it traveling off onto the shoulder of the roadway and crossing the center line, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. Deputies stopped the vehicle, however, the motorist accelerated away and then continued east on M-43. Deputies caught back up to the vehicle and pursued it as the driver turned north off M-43 onto 44th Street.
The suspect continued to drive off the roadway and cross into the opposite lane. After a short pursuit the driver entered a two-track lane and lost control of the vehicle. He exited the vehicle with a beer still in his hand and attempted to flee on foot into a cornfield, but was apprehended by deputies and taken into custody.
Preliminary results shows the driver had an alcohol content almost four times over the legal limit. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and then lodged in Van Buren County Jail on charges of fleeing and eluding police, resisting and obstructing, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, open intoxicants and no valid driver license.