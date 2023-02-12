The Historic Hotel Nichols in downtown South Haven, will be the recipient of a $100,000 grant from the the State of Michigan to restore its exterior masonry and clay shingles.
The grant comes courtesy of the State Historic Preservation Office’s Resilient Lakeshore Heritage Grant Program. The Preservation Office announced Thursday it has awarded $750,000 in grant funds to support the preservation of and reinvestment in historic buildings in communities along the Great Lakes.
“These awards will have an immediate impact on the ability of the awardees to continue to be good stewards of these buildings, and we hope that the finished work will also serve as an example of the benefits of historic preservation in our communities, particularly along traditional commercial and civic corridors,” said Martha MacFarlane-Faes, deputy State Historic Preservation officer.
Historic Hotel Nichols, located at the corner of Center and Williams streets, will use its grant to repair, stabilize and restore the building’s exterior.
Hotel Nichols owner Scott Whiteford said he was pleased to learn news of the grant award.
“This investment will allow us to continue serving our guests and community residents with modern amenities while celebrating century-old charm,” he said.
Whiteford went on to say the grant will be used toward restoring the building’s brickwork, clay shingles and steel awnings that have come to characterize the hotel over the years.
Historic Hotel Nichols first operated as the Parkview Hotel hotel in 1925, and has undergone a number of ownership changes over the years. Whiteford acquired the hotel several years ago.
Grants, ranging from $50,000 to $100,000 were also awarded to Thunder Bay Theatre in the City of Alpena; the Society for the Restoration of the Masonic Temple in Bay City; the Houghton County Land Bank Authority in the Village of Calumet to stabilize a historic roof; the Charlevoix Downtown Development Authority in Charlevoix to assist in facade rehabilitation of a historic building; the City of Holland to undertake masonry rehabilitation at its city hall; The City of Mackinac Island for its courthouse roof rehabilitation; Presque Isle District Library in Rogers City for restoration of the Rogers Theater; and St. Mary’s River 10 Real Estate Trust in Sault Ste. Marie for rehabilitation of a storefront.
Currently a one-time funding opportunity, the Lakeshore Heritage Grant Program was established to provide funding to private property owners, nonprofits, and municipalities in communities along the Great Lakes that participate in State Historic Preservation Office’s Certified Local Government (CLG) program, Michigan Economic Development Commission’s Michigan Main Street program, or MEDC’s Redevelopment Ready Communities program.