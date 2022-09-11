A tour of South Haven’s first hotel, a bicyclist discussing his trek along Michigan’s original Territorial Road and another program focusing on one of the most dramatic crimes of the 1920s in Southwest Michigan, will be featured as part of the Scott Club’s programs for the upcoming 2022-23 year.
The upcoming year will be special for the Scott Club in that the lineup of programs and events will culminate in a celebration June 6, 2023 to commemorate the historic club’s 140th anniversary.
The Scott Club traces its origins to 1883 when South Haven residents Lucy Carnes and Lucy Rogers organized a group of friends to expand their horizons through the study of literature, other countries and cultures. The club is named after author Sir Walter Scott, according to the Scott Club website.
The club, which has approximately 100 members – both female and male – continues to this day to provide enlightening programs and book club discussions, but also plays an integral role in maintaining and upgrading the historic Scott Club building at the corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, in South Haven.
The building was designed by John Cornelius Randall, who designed many elegant homes in South Haven. Contractors constructed the building using Indiana sandstone. It has become a landmark in South Haven with its Queen Anne architecture capped with a Moorish dome.
This year’s program schedule begins at 1 p.m., Sept. 20, when Valerie Marvin of the Lansing Woman’s Club talks about the formation of the Lansing club that is quite similar in its origins to the Scott Club. Marvin, who is also Michigan Capital historian, will discuss about the literary club movement of the late 1800s and how it sparked women to pursue intellectual development.
“Literary societies like the South Haven Scott Club were founded in the latter part of the 1800s,” said Anna Krajecki, past president and program chair this year for the Scott Club. “In March of 1874, in the capital city, 25 women gathered together to create the Lansing’ Woman’s Club for the purpose of ‘providing a forum for self-improvement through the study of literature, the sciences and the fine arts.’ The club is still strong and vibrant 148 years later.”
A list of the remaining Scott Club programs for 2022-23 follows (programs will be held in-person and online, unless otherwise noted):
On-site Tour of Camp Channing: 1 p.m., Oct. 4. Former Camp Channing, 790 53rd St., Pullman. Current owner Lisa Galdikas will present a tour about the history of the camp, overlooking Upper Scott Lake, which was organized for the Division Street YMCA camp for inner-city boys and girls.
Six Pillars of Brain Health: 1 p.m., Oct. 18. JoAnn Flowers, AARP driver safety instructor and Medicare/Medicaid counselor, will discuss dementia and brain health issues while addressing common myths about the two topics.
Daughters of Resilience, Diversity and Patriotism: 1 p.m., Nov. 1. Debi Robertson, regent of the Algonquin Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution in St. Joseph/Benton Harbor, will examine the history of women who shaped America in the footsteps of their Revolutionary War patriots.
Women Aviators – The Ninety-Nines: 1 p.m., Nov. 15. Frances Rose, a third-generation pilot and member of the Michigan Chapter of the Ninety-Nines, will discuss the organization, which consists of female pilots who promote the advancement of aviation through education, scholarships and mutual support while honoring the group’s history. Famous aviator Amelia Earhart was one of the organization’s three founding members.
The Legacy of the Baseline and Michigan Meridian on the Cultural Landscape of Michigan (Zoom only): 1 p.m., Jan. 17, 2023. Morris O. Thomas, retired professor geography, environment and spatial sciences at Michigan State University, will discuss the lasting impact of the geographical Baseline and Meridian grid work, conducted in 1815, that helped shape Michigan’s cultural landscape. Property descriptions, roads (such as Baseline Road in Van Buren and Allegan counties) lakes and place names are some of the results of the legacy created by the two geographical lines.
We’ve Come This Far by Faith – Black History Leadership Society: 1 p.m., Feb. 7, 2023 (Zoom only). Bishop Dorothy Sherrod of South Haven and other members of the South Haven Area Black History Leadership Society will lead the program and discuss the history of the society which will be celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2023.
The Millburg Bank Robbery: 1 p.m., Feb. 21, 2023 (by Zoom only). Peter Cook, director of programs and outreach for the North Berrien Historical Museum in Coloma, will discuss the robbery that occurred at the Millburg State Bank in Berrien County on the morning of Feb. 21, 1925. The program will entail the robbery, subsequent car chase, manhunt and trial.
Choices for Independent Lives: 1 p.m., March 7, 2023. The program will be presented by members of the Region IV Area Agency on Aging which serves Cass, Berrien and Van Buren counties.
Photographic Composition De-mystified: 1 p.m., March 21, 2023. South Haven artist Joan Bonnette will provide tips on composing new photographs from photos that people already have.
Pedaling the Pioneer Path: 1 p.m., April 4, 2023. Chuck Jager, high school history teacher and director of the Morton House Museum in Benton Harbor, will discuss his five-day journey on a bicycle to retrace the old Territorial Road in Southwest Michigan, a route that Michigan pioneers used in the 1830s.
The Cut – 2022 Michigan Notable Book: 1 p.m., April 18, 2023. Author John Wemlinger, retired U.S. Army colonel, will discuss his latest novel, “The Cut,” which was named a 2022 Michigan Notable Book by the Library of Michigan. The book tells the David and Goliath story of a small group of disgruntled homesteaders in northern Michigan in 1871 who took on “Big Lumber” that was flooding out their small farms to operate a water wheel-driven sawmill.
Frontiers in History: 1 p.m., May 2, 2023. Members of the award-winning South Haven Public Schools History Club will present their projects for 2022-23, based on the theme “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.”
Tour South Haven’s First Hotel: 1 p.m., May 16, 2023. The tour will take place at the historic Forest House Hotel, 313-315 Center St. South Haven. Jim Ollgaard, president of the Historical Association of South Haven, will conduct a tour of the building that served as South Haven’s first hotel in the mid 1800s. The building is currently under reconstruction by the historical association, which purchased it earlier this year.