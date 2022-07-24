Wes and Elaine Stephens of South Haven (shown above) pause to read one of 11 historical markers that are part of the new Sesquicentennial Trail in Stanley Johnston Park in South Haven. The trail was dedicated this past Monday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The trail was the outgrowth of South Haven’s sesquicentennial celebration in 2019 and was spearheaded by the South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau along with the City of South Haven and Historical Association of South Haven. South Haven artist Kayla Wyszynski Ridley created the graphic works for the markers, while Amanda Owens of the Visitors Bureau created the historical text for the 11 markers, along with Visitors Bureau Executive Director Jen Sistrunk. The trail is part of the Pure Michigan Trail Town designation that South Haven received in 2020 from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.