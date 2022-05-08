A walking trail of artistic renderings that focus on the history of South Haven will soon be on display at Stanley Johnston Park.
South Haven City Council members gave their thumbs up for the project to proceed Monday after the parks commission recommended the trail be located at the city’s oldest park.
The “Sesquicentennial Trail” will contain 11 panels depicting key historical attributes that summarize the city’s creation over the past 150 years. The idea for the trail emerged during the city’s sesquicentennial celebration in 2019, according to Scott Reinert, former director of the South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau, who helped spearhead the project.
“This was something we put together in 2019 as part of the city’s 150th anniversary celebration,” Reinert said. “The Visitors Bureau, Historical Association of South Haven and others involved with the anniversary celebration thought it would be cool to commemorate the history of the community. This (the historical walking trail) is a reflection of that.”
The visitors bureau commissioned South Haven artist Kayla Wyszynski Ridley to create the panels, which will be installed within the next year around the park in such a way as not to interfere with other activities that occur there, such as the South Haven Art Fair.
A group, consisting of the Historical Association, South Haven Area Recreational Authority and visitors bureau came up with themes for each panel.
“Kayla did the artwork in pencil and the CVB did the layout/graphics and historical descriptions,” Reinert said.
The $20,000 project will be funded through the visitors bureau from donations that were raised during the city’s 150th anniversary celebration. The 11 panels will be based along the trail with verbiage and artwork depicting the historical aspects of South Haven, including the city’s harbor, pioneering families, the creation of the fruit industry, the lighthouse, hometown heroes and the formation of the resort industry.
“The panels will be printed the same size as our 2-foot by 3-foot Harborwalk panels on aluminum panels on steel pedestals and concrete bases,” Reinert said.
Farren’s Stair Systems of South Haven will fabricate the pedestals and Ron Schlack Construction – also of South Haven – will pour the concrete pads, Reinert said.
The trail project would have gotten underway sooner, however, the pandemic curtailed these efforts.
Mayor Scott Smith said he was impressed with the panels.
He also applauded the CVB’s generosity in paying for the creation and installation of the panels.
“Not all visitors bureaus reinvest in their communities like this one does,” Smith said.