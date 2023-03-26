Two members of the South Haven History Club at North Shore Elementary School have been honored by a historical group based in Kalamazoo.
Fifth graders Joshua Grimes and Omarion Robinson presented their exhibit board, "Slave to Soldier," to the Kalamazoo Civil War Round Table earlier this month and received Best Entry in Civil War History for District 6 of the Michigan History Day competition.
The award comes on the heels of Grimes and Robinson advancing to the Michigan History Day state competition in April.
"The audience of 42 (at the Civil War Round Table) were impressed with their research and the way they presented themselves," said Julie Sheppard, advisor for the South Haven History Club, which includes students at North Shore Elementary School, Baseline Middle School and South Haven High School. "They are the youngest group to ever be awarded this honor."