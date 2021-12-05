COLOMA — Several activities are scheduled today in celebration of North Berrien Historical Museum’s Holiday Open House.
Activities began Friday and continue today.
As part of the Open House, visitors can tour the museum’s grounds to view holiday trees decorated by local sponsors and vote for their favorites. In addition, gingerbread house kits will be available throughout the weekend for a donation of $8 to take home, decorate, and enter into a virtual contest.
Other activities today include a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus from noon-4 p.m., and the Kids’ Carnival, with five holiday-themed games and prizes. There will also be holiday letterpress demonstrations in the museum’s recently reopened Print Shop exhibit.
The North Berrien Historical Museum is located at 300 Coloma Ave., across from the high school.