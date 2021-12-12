downed christmas tree
Photo by Tom Renner

High winds on Saturday took their toll on South Haven's Christmas tree at Riverfront Park. The pole that the Christmas tree lights were attached too snapped in halt bringing the lights down to the ground. The Christmas tree lights may have remained lit around the tree, but in other parts of the South Haven area, electrical customers experienced power outages in several sections of the Board of Public Utilities service area. Power crews kept busy throughout the day restoring power to customers. Much of western Michigan was under a high wind advisory alert that began late Friday evening and lasted throughout much of the day on Saturday. Wind gusts were clocked at nearly 70 miles per hour in some sections of West Michigan. It wasn't anything compared to the damage suffered by sections of the country in the Mississippi and Ohio Valley region - Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois and Missouri - that suffered devastating tornados that claimed well over 100 lives.