High winds on Saturday took their toll on South Haven's Christmas tree at Riverfront Park. The pole that the Christmas tree lights were attached too snapped in halt bringing the lights down to the ground. The Christmas tree lights may have remained lit around the tree, but in other parts of the South Haven area, electrical customers experienced power outages in several sections of the Board of Public Utilities service area. Power crews kept busy throughout the day restoring power to customers. Much of western Michigan was under a high wind advisory alert that began late Friday evening and lasted throughout much of the day on Saturday. Wind gusts were clocked at nearly 70 miles per hour in some sections of West Michigan. It wasn't anything compared to the damage suffered by sections of the country in the Mississippi and Ohio Valley region - Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois and Missouri - that suffered devastating tornados that claimed well over 100 lives.
Holiday spoiler
Becky Kark
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Benton Harbor teen pleads guilty in murder case
- Coloma High School student taken into custody over threats
- St. Joseph High School dismissed early due to threat
- St. Joseph police probe suspicious deaths
- Police identify people found dead in St. Joseph home
- St. Joseph High School student faces felony charge over threats
- Lakeshore school officials investigating multiple threats
- Watervliet secures $71,000 grant for dog park
- Candice Elders leaving Lake Michigan College for Honor Credit Union
- COVID-19 cases spike in Berrien County, nearing last year's highs
Latest National News
- Cries and candle scents: Over 100 feared dead after tornado
- Photo from tornado-damaged home lands almost 130 miles away
- EXPLAINER: Will ex-official clear up Noem nepotism probe?
- Crews search rubble after 6 die at Illinois Amazon facility
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Midday Daily 4' game
- MI Lottery
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Midday Daily 3' game
- Will new bacon law begin? California grocers seek delay
- 'Honest mistake': Library recovers map of small town
- EXPLAINER: Was tornado outbreak related to climate change?