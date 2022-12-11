Normally, Woodhams Ford Lincoln’s indoor showroom displays new vehicles along with several vintage cars most people would be envious to own.
This month, however, the vehicles have given way to an array of decorated Christmas trees and model train sets.
It’s all part of South Haven’s annual Holiday Train Display and Christmas Tree Silent Auction, now on display through Dec. 23 at Woodhams Ford Lincoln showroom, 1111 LaGrange St., South Haven.
“There are four train displays and 70 trees that are absolutely beautiful,” said Erika Morrison, director of We Care Community Resource Center, which sponsors the event each year as a way to provide holiday cheer and to raise funds for We Care, which provides a variety of services for people in need throughout the South Haven area.
In the past, the show and silent auction has taken place in the lower level of South Haven City Hall, while several years ago, it took place at South Haven Center, a new three-story complex downtown, with retail space on the first floor and apartments on the second and third floor. But, when the first-floor retail spaces filled up following the COVID-19 pandemic, We Care was faced with a dilemma of finding a new location for the train show and Christmas Tree silent auction.
That’s when Woodhams Ford Lincoln got involved.
“We’ve always cooperated with We Care,” said Ross Woodhams, general manager of Woodhams. “When We Care sent out a letter about the train show, they said ‘location to be announced.’ My wife and I thought we could empty the showroom and host it.”
Within several weeks toward the end of November, the showroom was transformed into a display of decorated trees and train displays; the train displays courtesy of the Lego Western Michigan Users Group and the Holland Modular Railroad Club.
People who come to the display will see recreations of towns and landmarks familiar to Southwest Michigan, including the historic Whitcomb Hotel in St. Joseph and the former South Haven Life Saving Station in South Haven, all courtesy of train lovers who not only enjoy operating their model trains trains but recreating the towns the trains once traveled through.
Along the perimeter of the train displays, people can enjoy looking at 70 four-foot and two-foot decorated Christmas trees that will be auctioned off to help We Care.
“Last year, we raised $5,000, this year our goal is to raise $10,000” Morrison said. “We’ve already sold 6 trees at $250-$300 per tree.”
The Holiday Train Display and Christmas Tree Silent Auction can be viewed free of charge through Dec. 23, Fridays, 3-6 p.m.; Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays 3-6 p.m.; and Dec. 21-22 from 3-6 p.m.
