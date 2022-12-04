ST. JOSEPH — The Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra plans to get people in the mood for Christmas when it presents its "Hollywood Holidays" concert this month.
The concert is scheduled at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 10 at Lake Michigan College's Mendel Center Mainstage, 1100 Yore Ave., in Benton Township.
A pre-concert conversation with Maestro Matthew Aubin will take place beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Concertgoers are invited to arrive early for the concert so that they may hear about the music he programmed for the event. He will give background information on the music.
The concert will include guest conductor Gene Weil conducting LeRoy Anderson's "Sleigh Ride." A choir combined from several Southwest Michigan Public Schools under the direction of Carrie VanDenburgh will perform as well. There will also be performances of music from Hollywood movies, including music from "Polar Express," "Home Alone," "Frozen" and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."
In addition to the symphonic performance, there will be a sing-along of some holiday favorites such as “Jingle Bells” and “Silent Night,” and the symphony's Board President Bill Downey will narrate “'Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
For ticket information, visit Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra's website at smso.org