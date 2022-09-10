A company that purchased the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant in Covert Township for the purpose of decommissioning it is now seeking a federal grant to keep the plant in operation.
Holtec International has applied for a federal grant under the Civil Nuclear Credit program to continue operation of Palisades, which went offline at the end of May following the sale of the plant from Entergy Corp. to Holtec.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has been in support of keeping the plant open, sent a letter, Friday, to the U.S. Department of Energy in support of Holtec's application.
“Keeping Palisades open will keep energy costs low, shore up domestic energy production, and increase Michigan’s competitiveness for future economic development,” said Whitmer said in a news release, Friday. “I am proud to write in support of Holtec International’s application for a Civil Nuclear Credit that — if granted — will empower us to keep fighting for economic opportunity for Southwest Michigan and protect 1,700 local jobs. The Palisades Nuclear Facility meets the criteria for this program and keeping it open will help us produce enough clean, reliable energy in Michigan to power hundreds of thousands of homes and small businesses. While we await a final decision from the Department of Energy, we will continue efforts at the state level to create and protect good-paying jobs, compete for more economic development opportunities, and boost domestic energy production.”
Kris Singh, president and CEO of Holtec International was pleased to hear of Whitmer's decision to back the company's grant application.
“We applaud Gov. Whitmer for her leadership in recognizing the vital importance of Palisades to Michigan’s clean energy future as a source of safe and reliable carbon-free electricity,” Singh said. “The Governor and her team have been instrumental in supporting this historic opportunity for Southwest Michigan and the country. We look forward to continuing to work with the administration as well as our federal, state, and community partners to make this hope a reality.”
Prior to closing, Palisades employed approximately 600 workers and an additional 1,100 jobs throughout Southwest Michigan. When the plant was shut down at the end of May, Holtec was still retaining approximately half of the workforce. Other workers at the plant were offered the option of relocating to other Entergy plants throughout the country, including ones in Louisiana and Arkansas.