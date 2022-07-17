COVERT — Holtec, the new owner of Palisades Power Plant, got a necessary – but not sufficient – approval for an underground spent fuel storage site.
On Wednesday, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission issued the final environmental impact statement for the decommissioning company’s HI-STORE facility in southeast New Mexico, recommending there are no environmental issues keeping Holtec from receiving a license.
The company still must clear several other regulatory checkpoints before it can begin construction, said Joe Detmar, Holtec senior director of government affairs and communications.
“The NRC still needs to issue its safety evaluation report and the actual facility license. These are both expected early 2023,” Detmar said in an email.
Holtec plans to store Palisades’ waste there, he said, after achieving all regulatory requirements.
The company could start obtaining funds and construction after those approvals. The New Mexico site could be operational and accepting spent fuel in 2025.
Detmar said it was too early to discuss transportation plans from Palisades to HI-STORE. The NRC has licensed transportation dry casks that are different than the dry casks used to store waste onsite at Palisades.
“Whatever the final plans, they must meet all federal and state regulations,” Detmar said via email.
The environmental impact statement looked at factors like land use, transportation, geology and soils, surface and groundwater, ecological resources such as threatened and endangered species, noise, historical and cultural resources, public and occupational health, environmental justice and socioeconomics, among other considerations, a news release stated. The EIS also stated other local industries would not be negatively impacted.
Without a storage facility, Palisades’ spent fuel, which will be in 69 canisters in total, will remain on the Covert Township plant indefinitely on a guarded spent fuel pad.
The New Mexico HI-STORE facility is meant as interim storage until a permanent, national nuclear waste is established, the release stated. The initial application for the facility includes storage of up to 8,680 metric tons of uranium in commercial spent nuclear fuel – 500 canisters – with future expansions for up to a total of 10,000 storage canisters. The United States currently has more than 80,000 metric tons of spent nuclear fuel in storage, growing at a rate of 2,000 metric tons a year.
“By establishing the HI-STORE CISF, Holtec offers the nation a structurally impregnable, below-ground, disaster-immune, essentially zero dose emitting, and visually inconspicuous facility that will have zero impact on the local oil, gas or potash mining operations or the lives of local farmers and ranchers, while creating well-paying clean energy jobs in the host communities. We believe that aggregating used fuel from 75 dispersed sites across the country is both a national security imperative and an essential predicate for the rise of renascent nuclear energy to meet our nation’s clean energy goals,” Holtec’s CEO Dr. Kris Singh said in a prepared statement.