COVERT — Holtec Decommissioning International is arguing that existing Nuclear Regulatory Commission rules provide a regulatory pathway for bringing Palisades Nuclear Power Plant back online.
The decommissioning company presented its regulatory plan to reopen the Covert Township plant to the NRC during a public meeting Monday, March 20.
Holtec President Kelly Trice said reopening the plant would rely on four pillars: funds from the U.S. Department of Energy’s loan office, legislative approval in Michigan, regulatory approval from the NRC and establishing a power purchase agreement with a utility. Trice said all of those efforts are active and ongoing.
“With the shutdown of this plant and the shutdown of several coal plants, Michigan now has a need for power, and that’s what we’re doing,” Trice said.
Jean Fleming, Holtec vice president of licensing, regulatory affairs and PSA, said the agency would be able to reauthorize operations at Palisades, citing an NRC decision from May 2021 – which struck down a petition that would have created a new regulatory pathway for reauthorization, on the grounds the current framework would already be able to handle it.
The regulatory process to reopen Palisades would reverse the measures the plant had taken to close.
First, Holtec would request two exemptions from the certificates that allowed the plant to shutdown – the certificate for permanent cessation of operations and the certificate for permanent fuel removal.
Should the company receive those exemptions, Fleming said it would begin applying to amend its license in order to operate the plant. This includes Palisades’ renewed facility operating license, technical specifications and its emergency plan. Programs that were revised for decommissioning, like security and emergency operating procedures, would be reinstated, Fleming said.
No equipment has been dismantled at the 432-acre site, Holtec officials stated. A cooling tower had been modified, but those modifications could be undone, said Michael Schultheis, Holtec manager of regulatory assurance for Palisades.
Working together
Contingent on approvals from the DOE loan office, the state legislature, the NRC and the power purchase agreement, Holtec would ideally begin the refueling outage process in October 2023, Trice said. It would be a two-year outage.
Holtec is tentatively planning for a DOE loan approval in June or July of this year, Trice said, with hopes for the loan closing in October. Previously, Holtec unsuccessfully applied for the civil nuclear credit program, which is meant to save nuclear plants planning to close because of economic reasons, not safety reasons.
“It’s a unique situation where the DOE, the NRC, the state of Michigan, several local groups have to all work together,” Trice said. “And the mission that we’ve given the country is that green, carbon-free, zero-emission energy is important, and this will be the first plant to restart in some time.”
Justin Poole, NRC project manager, asked if Holtec had kept its former operating records, despite Palisades having been granted an exemption. Fleming said no records had been purged. Fleming and Trice also discussed how Palisades still had full operating insurance and would maintain that status should various approvals arrive on time.
Holtec will not rescind any decommissioning applications it has submitted, Fleming said, calling it too early in the process.
NRC officials told the decommissioning company that the broad outlines of the regulatory plan checked the agency’s necessary boxes. However, approval depended on the strength of their application. This regulatory plan was submitted to the NRC on Feb. 1 and made partially public on March 13, said Poole.
Public comment
On Monday, several environmental groups spoke against and in support of restarting the plant.
Kevin Kamps of Beyond Nuclear criticized Holtec’s handling of the decommissioning trust funds. Holtec officials specified the company was using the decommissioning trust fund to pay workers at the Palisades site, but was not using those funds in its efforts to restart the plant.
“We are going to fight you at every turn,” Kamps said.
Ryan Pickering, an independent energy researcher, said power outages are dangerous, and that Michigan currently faces them without Palisades in operation.
Multiple union representatives and economic agencies supported Holtec’s efforts to reopen. The plant currently employs more than 200 people, but at full operations, more than 600 employees were on staff. Palisades provided more than $10 million in tax revenue to Van Buren County municipalities at its peak.
Holtec and NRC officials entered into closed session, following the public portion of the meeting, to discuss redacted parts of the regulatory plan.