COVERT — Holtec International has submitted its second bid for U.S. Department of Energy dollars to restart the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant.
Three months after the federal agency rejected its first attempt for civil nuclear credits (CNC), Holtec requested funds from the DOE through its loan office, rather than through the CNC program.
Nick Culp, Holtec senior manager of government affairs, said state and local governments encouraged Holtec to continue trying to restart the nuclear plant, which shut down in May 2022.
“We are encouraged by the broad-based public support we have received, recognizing the benefits of this important effort to provide Michigan with a safe, reliable source of carbon-free electricity while supporting jobs and the regional economy,” Culp told The Herald-Palladium via email this past week.
Several municipalities have voiced their support for reopening the plant, which while operating provided $10 million in annual taxes to Covert Township and Van Buren County. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has written Secretary of Energy and former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm in support of Palisades.
Palisades is licensed to operate until 2031. Since the plant shutdown in May, Holtec has begun the decommissioning process, but refrained from taking any permanent actions.
“It’s not only a popular decision in our view. It’s the right one,” Culp said, citing a need for baseload power as the country moves away from fossil fuels to renewable energies.
The CNC program has allocated $6 billion for plants scheduled to close for economic rather than safety reasons. Culp said this second application submitted last Thursday, unlike the first, will not be for the CNC program.
“Based on our better understanding of the CNC program, we identified a better viable pathway,” Culp said via text message.
If Holtec should receive DOE funds, Palisades still has a bumpy road toward reopening.
Holtec has not ordered fuel for the plant, amidst constrained and uncertain uranium supply caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Two-thirds of its 600-person workforce have left – having retired, relocated to other prior owner Entergy facilities, or found work elsewhere. Additionally, Holtec is not licensed to operate a nuclear plant, only to decommission one.