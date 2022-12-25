COVERT — Holtec International will launch a second effort to secure funds for restarting the former Palisades Nuclear Power Plant.
The company announced its plans this past Monday to reapply for the Department of Energy civil nuclear credit program, a month after the agency rejected its first bid for the federal grants.
“This decision to reapply is one that we did not take lightly, but the support of the state of Michigan, local officials, and key stakeholders – who recognize the significant benefit in providing a safe, reliable, carbon-free power source, as well as providing a significant economic impact through good-paying jobs and the use of many local goods and services – leads us to believe this is the best path forward for the facility and our state,” said Pat O’Brien, director of government affairs and communications for Holtec, in a prepared statement.
Palisades, which is licensed to operate through 2031, shut down two weeks earlier than expected in May. Since then, Holtec has begun decommissioning the power plant in Covert Township, but has refrained from taking any permanent action.
The application window will open in late January 2023, and O’Brien said the company hopes to submit its application shortly thereafter.
“We still think this is a good opportunity, and we really want to say we put our best foot forward and gave our best effort,” O’Brien said in an interview.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has previously supported the efforts to reopen the plant, as Holtec officials said the administration continues to support their efforts.
The nuclear plant faces serious hurdles to reopening.
It has not ordered fuel, amidst constrained and uncertain uranium supply caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Two-thirds of its 600-person workforce have left – having retired, relocated to other prior owner Entergy facilities, or found work elsewhere. Additionally, Holtec is not licensed to operate a nuclear plant, only to decommission one.
Despite the uphill climb, the effort to reopen has the backing of several Southwest Michigan groups.
Zach Morris, executive director of Market Van Buren, said the economic development agency is submitting letters of support as part of the civil nuclear credit application. Morris said that support stems from the jobs, taxes and carbon-free power the plant would provide should it reopen.
The average annual payroll for Palisades employees is $80,000, he said, and the plant contributed $10 million every year in taxes to Covert Township and Van Buren County.
“Those are really good jobs for our communities,” he said.
An economic study found the closing of Palisades would directly and indirectly cause the loss of more than 700 jobs in the region.
However, several environmental groups have taken issue with reopening the plant. Beyond Nuclear in Kalamazoo celebrated the first application’s failure, calling the plant a hazard to Lake Michigan.
“For the sake of Michiganders’ health, safety, security, environment, and pocketbooks, we are very thankful this zombie reactor nightmare has finally ended,” Beyond Nuclear spokesman Kevin Kamps said in a prepared release.