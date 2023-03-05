ST. JOSEPH — It took a Berrien County jury just 45 minutes Feb. 23 to find a home health care nurse guilty of murdering a 3-year-old girl at the child’s home in Coloma Township.
Judith Sobol, 42, who was from South Haven, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the June 20, 2022, death of Ophelia Mazure. She was also found guilty of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
Sobol wept silent tears as the 12-membered jury were polled one-by-one in Berrien County Trial Court after the jury foreperson announced the verdict.
“We’re very happy with the results, but at the end of the day, there are no winners or losers. There’s still a life lost,” Berrien Assistant Prosecutor Taylor Koch told The Herald-Palladium after court adjourned Thursday.
Ophelia’s parents declined comment, with her mother saying, “Maybe at a later date, after sentencing.”
One of Sobol’s lawyers, Berrien County Public Defender Stephanie Teeple, also declined comment. Her co-counsel, Public Defender Jeffrey Hampel, said “This is truly a sad case, and there are no winners.”
Ophelia Mazure was born with severe medical conditions that left her unable to breathe on her own. She breathed through a tracheal tube attached to a ventilator, and required constant care. Her parents were trained in her care, but had hired Sobol as a home health care nurse to care for Ophelia at night while they slept.
The parents testified during the trial that despite her limitations, Ophelia loved her older sister, loved music, loved attending school at Blossomland Learning Center, and was growing and thriving.
According to testimony throughout the three-day trial in Judge Angela Pasula’s courtroom, Sobol showed up for work late the night of June 19. At about 2 a.m. June 20, Ophelia’s mother, Shelby Mazure, woke up to use the bathroom and heard alarms sounding from Ophelia’s medical equipment in her bedroom. She said she rushed to the bedroom to find Sobol halfway on a chair, and halfway on the floor, mumbling incoherently. Ophelia was in her bed, not breathing, with her tracheal tube detached and components of the connection with the ventilator strewn around the floor.
Shelby called 911 while her husband, James Mazure, performed CPR on Ophelia.
When police arrived, they found a woman, later identified as Sobol, in a fetal position on the living room floor, rocking back and forth. She ultimately told police she was high on meth when she came to work. Sobol admitted to police she had previously had a meth addiction, had been clean for about eight months but had relapsed.
Koch played for the jury a recording of a phone call Sobol made to her mother on Aug. 18, 2022, while she was in jail.
“I just loved (Ophelia). I love that whole family. She was in pain, she was always at the doctor’s. That doesn’t mean she had to die, but at least now she’s not suffering,” Sobol said in the phone call.
Sobol faces any term of years up to life in prison when she is sentenced. Pasula set sentencing for 1:30 p.m. April 24, and revoked bond.
Sobol has been held in the Berrien County jail with bond previously set at $500,000.