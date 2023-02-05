South Haven's housing market during 2022 experienced a slow-down in the number of homes sold, but also saw large swings in selling prices, according to statistics released by the Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors.
The average selling price ranged from $337,998 in July to $728,652 in April for single-family houses, while the selling range for condos was $170,000 in January to $573,160 in November.
Selling prices could most likely be attributed to a continued dwindling of available homes for sale, not only in the South Haven, but throughout much of the nation.
At the end of the year, 254 single-family houses sold in the South Haven market compared to 304 houses in 2021,for a 16 percent decrease. The average single-family selling price, however, increased 7 percent in 2022 ($508,042 vs. $474,982), while the median selling price slipped 4 percent to $355,750 from $370,000 in 2021. The median price is the price at which 50 percent of the homes sold were above that price and 50 percent, below.
Condo sales for the year in the South Haven market totaled 48 in 2022, a 24 percent decrease from the 63 condos sold in 2021. The average condo selling price grew 17 percent to $395,982 from $339,399 in 2021. The median selling price rose 28 percent ($393,000 vs. $305,000).
For all of 2022, two bank-owned or foreclosed single-family houses were included as a part of closed transactions in South Haven 49090. There were no condos included in those transactions.
Southwest Michigan market
From 2016 until 2020, the housing market in Southwest Michigan experienced a rush of peak sales and selling prices. At the end of 2020, the market had celebrated four straight years of peak prices and sales. In 2021, the COVID shutdown ended in April, and homebuyers swept up the available inventory. At the start of 2022, the inventory had shrunk to a historically low level of 1.9-months supply, and the year ended with 3.3-months supply.
Mortgage rates rose from 3.55 percent in January and, at the end of the year, were 6.42 percent. The number of houses sold each month in 2022 was lower than the same month in 2021. Average and median selling prices each month in 2022 were higher than the same month in 2021, except for July and December.
The numbers reported for local sales include residential property in Allegan, Berrien, Cass, and the westerly two-thirds of Van Buren Counties.