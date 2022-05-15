Sales in April for single-family houses and condos declined significantly in the South Haven area, while selling prices increased substantially compared to April 2021, according to the latest report from the Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors.
The number of single-family home sales in April fell 41 percent from April 2021 – 20 versus 35, while the average selling price for single-family houses this past month soared 64 percent to $728,652 from $443,176 in April 2021. The median selling price, which is the price at which 50 percent of homes sold is above that price and 50 percent below, rose 51 percent to $580,122 in April, compared to $383,675 during the same period a year ago.
The condominium market in South Haven showed similar results in April.
This year, two condos sold in April compared to four in April 2021 for a 50 percent decrease. Conversely, the average selling price for condos jumped 40 percent to $533,332 from $380,025 in April 2021, while the median selling price sky-rocketed 117 percent to $533,332 from $245,550 in April 2021.
The continued dwindling supply of available homes for sale is one of the main reasons for the continued steep hike in selling prices, according to the Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors.
“With fewer houses for sale, sales have dropped,” said Chief Executive Officer Alan Jeffries. “However, selling prices continued to rise and set records in April.”
Throughout the region that the Association of Realtors serves – Berrien County and portions of Van Buren, Cass and Allegan – the inventory of houses for sale fell 12 percent to 601 from 680 in April 2021.
“This brought the inventory of houses for sale down to 2.5-months supply of inventory available for buyers,” Jeffries said. “For comparison, in April 2010, there were 3,452 houses for sale and 15.6-months supply of inventory.”
It appears, however, the housing market in Southwestern Michigan, is showing more signs of stability.
“Now that we are moving past COVID restrictions, the housing market across Southwest Michigan appears to be moving at a less manic pace,” Jeffries noted. “Homebuyers are also facing a significant increase in mortgage rates, and all factors will contribute to a more balanced marketplace for sellers and buyers.”
SW Michigan market in April
The housing market in April began to show signs of kick-starting the peak selling season from Spring to Fall. From March, the average and median selling prices increased 16 percent and 13 percent, respectively. Sales grew 8 percent.
Looking at the market year-to-year, the number of houses sold in April dropped 11 percent from April 2021 (263 vs. 296). Year-to-date, in April 2022, 885 houses were sold compared to 1,044 in April 2021, which was the record high in the market’s year-over-year comparison.
Selling prices set new record levels in the year-over-year comparison that dates back to 2006. The average selling price in April 2022 was $364,201 compared to $332,767 in April 2021 for a 9 percent increase. The year-to-date average selling price in April 2022 made a modest 5 percent increase over April 2021 ($327,522 vs. $311,297).
The median selling price in April 2022 rose 4 percent to $252,650 from $242,500 in April 2021. Year-to-date, the median selling price climbed 8 percent ($226,400 vs. $209,000). The median selling price and year-to-date median selling price also set new record prices in the month of April in the year-over-year comparison.