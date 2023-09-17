After a slump over the past several months, single-family home sales increased in the South Haven area during August, according to the latest statistics from the Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors.
Sales of single-family homes in August bounced up while condo sales continued a three-month decline in the South Haven housing market, according to the association. Condo selling prices soared, and single-family house selling prices increased moderately.
Single-family home sales, in August increased 20 percent from August 2022 (24 vs. 20). Year-to-date, sales, however, decreased 21 percent (144 vs. 183).
The average selling price for single-family houses in August rose 24 percent to $466,974 from $375,644 in August 2022, while the median selling price for single-family houses increased 5 percent to $345,892 compared to $330,000 in August 2022.
This year, two condos were sold in August compared to 3 in August 2022.
The average selling price for condos sky-rocketed 61 percent to $573,250 from $355,666 in August 2022. The median selling price soared 59 percent to $573,250 from $360,000 in August 2022.
The median price is the price at which 50 percent of the homes sold were above that price and 50 percent were below.
In August, no bank-owned or foreclosed single-family homes or condos were included in the closed transactions in South Haven.
For comparison, the number of bank-owned or foreclosed homes as a percentage of all transactions increased to 3 percent from 1 percent in July. It was 1 percent in August 2022. The previous lowest percentage was 0 percent in August 2021, and the highest percentage in August was 36 percent in 2009.
Southwest Michigan housing analysis
“Across Southwest Michigan, housing sales reached the highest point for the year, which is a good note for the end of the summer’s peak selling season. However, this sales level was below the sales level in August for the last 10 years,” said Alan Jeffries, CEO for the Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors which represents Berrien and portions of Van Buren, Cass and Allegan counties.
The number one factor remains the extremely low inventory of houses available for sale, according to Jeffries. At the end of August, there were 848 houses for sale across Allegan, Berrien, Cass, and the westerly two-thirds of Van Buren Counties. According to 2021 census data, there were 77,308 households in Berrien County alone. In August 2022, there were 884 houses for sale.
The inventory of houses for sale fell 4 percent below the level available a year ago (848 vs. 884). With the lower sales volume, the months-supply level increased slightly to 4.9 from 4.0-months supply from a year ago for homebuyers. For comparison, in August 2010, there were 3,757 houses for sale for a 17.8-months supply of houses.
The second factor slowing down the market has been the increasing interest rate. The Freddie Mac mortgage rate in August was 7.18, up from 6.81 in July for a 30-year conventional mortgage. In August 2022, the rate was 5.55; in August 2021, the rate was 2.87.
The third crushing factor for homebuyers is that home selling prices increased and reached peak levels every month since May.
August house sales were down 8 percent from August 2022 (315 vs. 340). Year-to-date in Augus, 1860 houses were sold, compared to 2185 houses in August 2022, for a 15 percent decline in sales.
The average selling price in August 2023 increased 11 percent to $396,933 compared to $356,179 in August 2022. Year-to-date, in August 2023, the average selling price rose 6 percent to $356,101 from $335,462 in August 2022.
The median selling price in August 2023 at $281,000 rose 13 percent from $248,750 in August 2022. Year-to-date, the median selling price increased by $10,000 ($255,000 vs. $245,000).