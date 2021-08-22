ST. JOSEPH — Home Watch of Southwest Michigan has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the fourth year. The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada.
Owner Jim Sarno, originally of Covert, is life-long resident of Southwest Michigan. Sarno says living and working in the areas he services helps him to provide a personal connection to his customers.
Home Watch of Southwest Michigan is entering its fourth winter in business, providing services to vacation homeowners who leave their summer homes on Lake Michigan and locals who travel south to their winter homes.
Home Watch of Southwest Michigan serves Berrien, Van Buren, Cass, and Allegan Counties, including New Buffalo, Union Pier, St. Joseph, Coloma, South Haven and Glenn to Saugatuck.