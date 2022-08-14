After two months of decline, sales for single-family homes increased in the South Haven market in June compared to a year ago at the same time. However, the average selling price dipped somewhat.
The number of single-family home sales in June rose 43 percent in the South Haven area – 30 versus 21 – from June 2021, according to the latest statistics from the Southwestern Michigan Realtors Association.
Conversely, the average selling price for single-family homes fell 2 percent to $434,648 from $442,999 in June 2021. The median selling price for single-family homes also dropped 9 percent to $318,000 compared to $351,000 in June 2021. The median price is the price at which 50 percent of homes sold were above that price, and 50 percent, below.
SW Michigan market
Facing no growth in inventory, the Southwest Michigan housing market saw another drop in sales in June.
According to Alan Jeffries, association executive of the Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors, the number of houses sold dropped 7 percent compared to a year ago. The current level of sales fell to similar numbers in 2014.
“In June, the Southwest Michigan housing market saw the number of houses sold fall to 325 from 349 in June 2021,” Jeffries said. “For the second month in the year’s peak season, sales in June were slightly higher than in May at 313.”
At the end of the first half of this year, Jeffries said the number of houses sold fell 13 percent from the record high in the market’s year-over-year comparison – from 1,744 homes in June 2021 to 1,523 in June 2022.
The selling prices out-paced June 2021’s record prices in the year-over-year comparison. In June, the average selling price increased 5 percent from that in June 2021 ($346,051 vs. $330,887). The year-to-date average selling price of $333,223 was 6 percent higher than the $314,387 price in June 2021.
The median selling price rose 9 percent to $261,000 from $240,000 in June 2021.
Year-to-date, the median selling price climbed 10 percent ($242,000 vs. $219,900).
The total dollar volume fell 3 percent in June 2022 ($112,466,861 vs. $115,479,891). The year-to-date total dollar volume at the end of June 2022 slipped 7 percent ($507,499,952 vs. $548,290,941).
The inventory of houses for sale showed very little growth from a year ago.
There was a 1 percent growth from June 2021 (820 vs. 812). The inventory of houses for sale increased to a 3.6-month supply of inventory available for buyers, up from the 2.8-month supply in June 2021. For comparison, in June 2010, there were 3,679 houses for sale and a 16.9-month supply of inventory.
The number of bank-owned or foreclosed homes as a percentage of all transactions stayed at 1 percent in June, the same as in May and April.
Nationally, the Freddie Mac mortgage rate was 5.7 in June, up from 5.1 in May for a 30-year conventional mortgage.