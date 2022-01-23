Honor Credit Union plans to offer 25 $1,000 scholarships to graduating high school or home school seniors throughout communities served by the credit union.
The student must be a primary account holder at Honor Credit Union to be considered for the scholarship. The graduating senior must complete an online application detailing their academic performance and community involvement. In addition, applicants will be asked to provide a 300-400-word essay explaining how they have made their community a better place.
The deadline to apply for the Community Commitment Scholarship is March 15. Applications must be submitted online. Applications delivered to an Honor member center will not be considered. Scholarship winners will be contacted and announced in late April. To access the application form and view the complete list of requirements, please visit www.honorcu.com/scholarship.
For over 10 years, Honor has supported future leaders through the annual Community Commitment Scholarship.