As the holiday season gets underway, Honor Credit Union has provided $18,500 to non-profit groups throughout its service areas.
The credit union did so as part of Giving Tuesday in which Honor team members were provided a $50 bonus to pay it forward along with the credit union presenting 28 organizations throughout the state with a $1,000 donation.
“Credit unions were built on the philosophy of People Helping People, and we strive to fulfill that on a daily basis,” said Melissa Pratt, Honor’s vice president of culture. “Giving Tuesday provided us a great opportunity to showcase how Honor lives this philosophy by giving back to these incredible organizations who are helping our communities each and every day.”
The following organizations in Southwest Michigan received $1,000 donations: Alex Mandarino Foundation, St. Joseph; Action Ministries in Dowagiac, Area Agency on Aging in St. Joseph; The Avenue Family Network in Benton Harbor, the Berrien County Suicide Prevention Coalition, Decatur Police Department/Child Safety of America, Eleanor’s Pantry in Paw Paw; Harbor Country Mission in Bridgman, Hidden Acres Safe Haven in Dowagiac, Humane Society of Southwest Michigan, Kiwanis Clubs of Niles, Life Action Ministries in Buchanan, Mosaic CCDA in Benton Harbor, Open Doors in Kalamazoo, Operation Christmas Care in Berrien Springs, Red Bud Area Ministries in Buchanan, SAFE Place in Battle Creek, Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency in Benton Harbor, Summit Financial Wellness of Berrien County, Twelve Baskets in Portage and We Care human service ministry in South Haven.