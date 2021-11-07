BERRIEN SPRINGS — A South Haven resident has been named the new community assistant vice president for Honor Credit Union's South Haven, Coloma and Paw Paw communities.
Tiesman, who has lived in South Haven along with his wife, Kerry, for the past decade, began his new duties this month.
As part of the Business Services team, Tiesman will work with Honor’s Member Center managers, member experience, marketing and real estate teams to create relationships, serve the community, and act as a connector to provide members with financial solutions. Tiesman will also be involved in supporting community organizations and building business partnerships.
Tiesman obtained a bachelor’s degree from Central College in Iowa, his master's degree from Northern Illinois University, and holds degrees in Business, Education and Sports Management. Tiesman brings a wide variety of knowledge to his new role and years of experience working in business development and fundraising, including his roles at Western Michigan University's School of Medicine, American Cancer Society, Detroit Tigers and Michigan High School Athletics.
“I am looking forward to visiting with local community members to listen and learn how Honor can best address the current and future needs while building successful partnerships to advance our communities in Southwest Michigan,” Tiesman said. “Working alongside our member center teams adds another valuable piece to further engaging with our communities, businesses, leaders, and events to grow Honor’s support and involvement.”
Honor Credit Union serves more than 93,000 members across the State of Michigan.