Honor Credit Union has promoted Lexi Hendrickson as Mortgage Loan Originator for the greater South Haven, Coloma, and Hartford areas. As a local mortgage lending expert, Hendrickson will provide lending solutions to members in these communities and surrounding areas.
In her new role, Hendrickson will provide one-on-one service to those looking to purchase or refinance a home, guiding members through the home buying experience.
Hendrickson brings over five years of financial industry experience and holds an associate degree in business administration from Kalamazoo Valley Community College. “I pride myself in being my member’s ‘person,’” Hendrickson said. “Whether it’s a first-time homebuyer, someone wanting to refinance, or helping someone get into their dream home, it fills me with appreciation and gratitude to know that I help fulfill our members’ dream of being a homeowner.”
When she is not providing members with her mortgage lending expertise, she enjoys watching her son play baseball, boating on Lake Michigan, or camping with her family. Hendrickson resides in Paw Paw with her husband Dennis, two sons Noah and Ryan, and three dogs.