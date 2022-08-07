Plenty of basketball action will be underway at the National Blueberry Festival when the Bobby Walker Classic Basketball Tournament takes place.
This year’s festival will not only include the popular 5-on-5 tournament at Elkenburg Park, Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 11-14, but a 3-on-3 tournament, as well, Saturday, Aug. 13, at South Haven High School. The park is located at the corner of Elkenburg and Kalamazoo streets, while the high school is at 600 Elkenburg St.
The Elkenburg Park events kick off at 5 p.m., Aug. 11 with children’s games and a basketball 3-point and free-throw shooting contest.
Events continue at the park Friday afternoon, Aug. 12, with an awards ceremony at 5 p.m., where a variety of community leaders, law enforcement officials and first responders will be honored. Dinner prizes will also be awarded.
Basketball gets underway in a big way on Saturday, Aug. 13 when the 5-on-5 tournament begins at 9 a.m. There will also be a toy give-away at 1 p.m., along with BBQ, a bean bag toss at 4 p.m. and a horseshoe contest at 5 p.m. Meanwhile, the 3-on-3 tournament will be taking place from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the high school.
The tournament will come to a close on Sunday with the 5-on-5 basketball championship game at 10 a.m. at the park.
The tournament, which has taken place for more than 40 years, is named for its founder Bobby Walker, a community leader from South Haven who recently retired from the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant.
As part of this year’s festival, Walker and fellow plant employee and longtime South Haven resident Eddie Polk conducted a gasoline giveaway, Aug. 6 at two gas stations in Covert and South Haven. Sponsored by the basketball tournament, the giveaway took place from 7-11 a.m. at the Shell gas station at 1551 Phoenix St., in South Haven and the Marathon station at 33317 M-140 Hwy., in Covert. The first 100 people who came to the Shell station received $30 toward their gas, while the first 25 people at the Marathon station received $30 toward their gas.