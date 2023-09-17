HOLLAND — Hope College’s Great Performance Series will open its 2023-24 season with Para.Mar Dance Theatre on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23, at 7:30 p.m. in the Knickerbocker Theatre.
The Chicago-based contemporary ballet repertory company, founded by award-winning choreographer Stephanie Martinez, is quickly catching attention for its bold work. According to Chicago Magazine, “this stellar troupe is here to stay.”
Martinez has created more than 60 ballets for a range of companies, including the Joffrey Ballet, Ballet Hispanico, Luna Negra Dance Theater, Charlotte Ballet and Sacramento Ballet. Now, with her own company, her mission is “to empower and elevate diverse artistic voices in contemporary ballet.” See Chicago Dance has said that Martinez “is fired up like never before … and, honestly, making some of the best dances of her career. Martinez’s creative approach to addressing the pandemic by choreographing an outdoor performance piece was highlighted by Dance Magazine, which also listed the company in its “25 to Watch” feature in 2022.
Tickets for individual performances are $28 for regular admission, $23 for senior citizens, and $14 for children 18 and under. Season subscriptions and tickets are available at the Events and Conferences Office located downtown in the Anderson-Werkman Financial Center (100 E. 8th Street). The office is open for ticket sales on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be called at (616) 395-7890.
The full lineup of the 2023-34 Great Performance Series and more information on Para.Mar Dance Theatre is available at hope.edu/gps
Audience members who need assistance to fully enjoy any event at Hope are encouraged to contact the college’s Events and Conferences Office by emailing events@hope.edu or calling (616) 395-7222 on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Updates related to events are posted when available in the individual listings at hope.edu/calendar
The Knickerbocker Theatre is located in downtown Holland at 86 E. 8th St., between College and Columbia avenues.