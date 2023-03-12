Anglers lined up along South Haven South Pier and South Beach last week to fish for Coho salmon. Many did Wednesday morning. Anglers returned to the pier and beach Thursday, as well. Spring-like temperatures hovered in the 40s both days. The photo above shows fishermen on the pier Thursday morning while the one to the left shows anglers setting up their poles on South Beach.
Hoping for a catch
Becky Kark
