More than $79,000 was raised earlier this month during the annual South Haven Hospice at Home benefit, according to a news release from Spectrum Health Lakeland.
The Wine & Beer Tasting for Caring Circle took place on the property of Dan and Mary Nulty along the South Beach bluff in South Haven. The money was raised through sponsorships, ticket sales and event activities on Aug. 6. It will be used to support hospice care for the community of South Haven and surrounding areas.
Attendees donated $18,050 at the event to fund 95 days of hospice care for those using end-of-life care locally. This year’s sold-out event was a family affair, with daughter and son-in-law, Tara Nulty and Patrick Miller, hosting the VIP event, and son-in-law, Mike Beals, providing the smoked meats served. Event attendees enjoyed wine and beer tastings from 16 local vendors, live music by the Paul Vornhagen Jazz Trio and heavy hors d’oeuvres by Taste & Friends.
“We want to extend our sincerest appreciation to Dan and Mary Nulty for hosting this event for the past 10 years. We cannot thank you enough your continued support,” said Dr. Melinda Gruber, CEO of Caring Circle and vice president of continued care services at Spectrum, in a news release. “Community support from donations to volunteers ensures that we can continue to meet the hospice care needs of those in our community.”