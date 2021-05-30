Family members of Bob and Colleen VanWagner spent Wednesday morning searching through the rubble of what was once the couple’s home in South Haven Township. An explosion destroyed the home Tuesday. Colleen VanWagner was flown by helicopter to St. Anthony’s Hospital in South Bend, Ind. where she died later Tuesday evening. Bob VanWagner was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo and was in critical condition as of Wednesday.