An explosion that could be felt for several miles last Tuesday, destroyed a home in South Haven Township, claimed the life of a 64-year-old woman and left her husband in critical condition.
The explosion occurred Tuesday shortly before 6 p.m. at the home of Bob and Colleen VanWagner, 70903 2nd Ave., South Haven Township.
The couple’s son, 45-year-old Nate Wolfe, who lives next door, was outside doing yard work when the explosion happened and destroyed his parent’s one-story home.
“It went off and about knocked me over,” Wolfe said. He knew his parents were inside the home at the time of the incident and immediately ran to find them. So did another neighbor, Aaron Pressley, while Wolfe’s wife, Natalie, called 911.
“He (Pressley) found my mom and pulled her out,” Wolfe said. The two helped Colleen get away from the damaged home while Wolfe continued to search for his step-father, 67-year-old Bob VanWagner. He was found by other searchers in the yard on the west side of the home.
As investigators from the Michigan State Fire Marshall’s office, South Haven Police and South Haven Area Emergency Services continued to investigate the gruesome scene of the explosion Wednesday morning, family members began to search through the rubble of what was once the home of the VanWagners.
The one-story structure had been home to the VanWagners for 20 years. The backyard contained a pool and was a playground haven for the couple’s grandchildren. Both still remained intact.
“They sure loved the grandkids,” Wolfe said.
When first responders arrived at the scene late Tuesday afternoon, they rushed Colleen to St. Anthony’s Hospital in South Bend by helicopter and transported Bob VanWagner to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.
Colleen passed away at the hospital, while as of Thursday morning, no new information had been released on the status of Bob, according to South Haven Area Emergency Executive Director and Fire Chief Brandon Hinz.
The VanWagners did have a propane tank which is suspected to be the cause of the explosion, however, the investigation into the deadly fire had not yet concluded as of last week, according to Hinz.
“The investigation is ongoing,” Hinz said on Thursday. “We are working closely with MSP to determine the cause of the blast.”