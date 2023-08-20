Housing prices rose significantly in July in the South Haven market as the available supply of homes continued to drop, according to the Southwest Michigan Association of Realtors.
Single-family home sales in July dropped 19 percent from July of 2022 – 21 versus 26. It follows a year-long trend where sales have fallen 26 percent from the same period in 2022, indicating that people are hanging on to their homes.
In the meantime, the average selling price for single-family houses in July of 2023 rose 61 percent to $544,000 from $337,998 in July 2022. The median selling price also increased significantly to $490,000 compared to $264,500 in July of 2022. The median selling price is the price at which 50 percent of the homes sold are above the selling price and 50 percent below that price.
The South Haven market can be volatile in terms of the homes that are sold as homes along the lakeshore often skew prices in the market due to their close proximity to Lake Michigan.
Southwest Michigan housing update
Across Southwest Michigan, housing sales and prices, year-to-date, peaked in June. Sales in July dropped 5 percent from June (268 vs. 283). Selling prices were also lower in July than in June. Sales were down for the seventh consecutive month when compared to 2022. The average and median selling prices in July set records in the year-over-year comparison.
July house sales were down 17 percent from July 2022 (268 vs. 322). Year-to-date, in July 1546 houses were sold, compared to 1845 houses in July 2022, for a 16 percent decline in sales.
The inventory of houses for sale fell 8 percent below the level available a year ago (800 vs. 873). With the lower sales volume, the months-supply level increased slightly to 4.6 from 3.9-months supply from a year ago for homebuyers. For comparison, in July 2010, there were 3,821 houses for sale for an 18.1-months supply of houses.
The average selling price in July 2023 increased 6 percent to $345,364 compared to $324,567 in July 2022. Year-to-date, in July 2023, the average selling price rose 5 percent to 347,724 from $331,644 in July 2022.
The median selling price in July 2023 at $260,250 grew 4 percent from $249,750 in July 2022. Year-to-date, the median selling price increased by $7,000 ($250,000 vs. $243,000).