A group of bipartisan Michigan lawmakers are calling for Japan to end its tariffs on frozen blueberries.
U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga announced the effort this past week, which includes U.S. Reps. Jack Bergman, John Moolenaar, Hillary Scholten and Elissa Slotkin.
Japan is a major consumer of the fruit, of which Michigan produced 72 million pounds in 2021.
Michigan has more than 16,000 acres of blueberry cropland; 5,500 of which is located in Berrien County. Total American blueberry exports were worth more than $245 million in 2021.
The U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement eliminated tariffs on American fresh and dried blueberries in 2020, but frozen blueberries were not included.
“When Southwest Michigan growers have a level playing field, they can compete with anyone in the world. That is why I am working in a bipartisan manner and requesting the Biden Administration negotiate with Japan to eliminate this outlier tariff,” Huizenga, R-Zeeland, said in a prepared statement. “Removing the tariff would open an important market opportunity for Michigan blueberry growers to share the best produce in the world. I hope the Biden Administration quickly acts to remove this barrier and create an opportunity for Southwest Michigan growers to expand their exports to Japan.”
The letter, addressed to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, stated American market share of frozen blueberry exports has dropped since the agreement, as Canada has maintained its share, and the European Union has expanded its percentage.
As of this year, more than 6,000 Michigan residents work in the blueberry industry.
“As a third-generation Michigan blueberry grower, I know firsthand the importance of having a strong domestic market and access to export markets are to the overall health and competitiveness of the American blueberry industry,” said Shelly Hartmann of True Blue Farms, in a news release. “I’m thankful to Representative Huizenga for his support of Michigan blueberry growers and his work to resolve unfair trade barriers that directly and indirectly affect all blueberry producers across the country.”