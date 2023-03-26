Budding high school artists will have the opportunity to have their artwork on display at the U.S. Capitol as part of a competition announced by U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga.
Huizenga, who was chosen by voter in November of 2022 to represent Michigan’s new 4th District, which includes most of Southwestern Michigan, had put together a successful high school art competition when he served the former 2nd District in West Michigan, and wants to continue the tradition in the new 4th district.
“The Congressional Art Competition is a wonderful opportunity for high school students across Southwest Michigan to showcase and develop their artistic ability,” Huizenga said in a news release. “I cannot wait to see the creative works these young artists create.”
The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students who reside in the 4th Congressional District. All original entries should be submitted to Congressman Huizenga’s Office in Holland. Entries are limited to one per student. The deadline to submit art is 5 p.m. on Monday, April 17.
The submissions will be reviewed by a panel of local art and design professionals. The top 10 student artists will be invited to attend a reception in South Haven where the winner will be announced on May 13.
The winning piece will be displayed in the “Cannon Tunnel” that connects the U.S. Capitol and the Cannon House Office Building. The winning artist will also have the opportunity to attend a national meeting of student artists in Washington, D.C. The second- and third-place artists will have their work placed on display in Congressman Huizenga’s Holland Office.
“Roll of the Dice” was the winner of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition. It was created by Zeeland East High School Student Biruk Kwantes, when Huizenga represented Michigan’s former 2nd Congressional District.
The rules for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition and more information can be found at https://huizenga.house.gov/constituent services/artscompetition.htm. Questions about submitting a piece of art, scheduling a drop off, or the competition in general can be answered by calling Huizenga’s Office at (616) 251-6741.