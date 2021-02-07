ALLEGAN — Several hundred volunteers have agreed to help health providers administer COVID-19 vaccines at clinics throughout Allegan County. Allegan County Emergency Management and Allegan County Public Health reports that as of the end of January they have recruited 368 clinical and non-clinical volunteers to help at the clinics.
“The coordination of human capital, facilities, clinical resources and receiving delivery of the vaccine is a monumental challenge,” said Dan Wedge, public information officer for Allegan County Emergency Management. “Volunteers are scheduled for the remainder of January and we are beginning to schedule additional volunteers for February and March.”