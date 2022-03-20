PAW PAW — Work is set to begin Monday on the repaving of 2.6 miles of I-94 near Paw Paw.
Michigan Department of Transportation plans to invest $6.7 million to repave a section of the interstate west of the M-51 Highway, Exit 56, interchange to east of 40th Street.
Work will include asphalt repaving, rebuilding of the ramp at the M-51 Highway interchange, median shoulder widening, drainage improvements, median cable barriers, guardrails, new signs and pavement markings.
Motorists can expect shoulder closures during daytime work and intermittent night-time, single-lane closures, according to a news release from MDOT.
In addition, the I-94 ramps at M-51 Highway, Exit 56, will be closed from May 31 to June 14. Detours will be posted.
Work on the 2.6-mile stretch of I-94 should be completed by July 22.