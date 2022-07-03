More than $7 million in work on Interstate 94 that started last week will pave the way for an even larger investment over the next three years.
In all, the Michigan Department of Transportation expects the total project to cost more than $153 million to rebuild about 11 miles of I-94 from just west of Red Arrow Highway to the interchange at Britain Avenue.
In addition, the project includes replacing or repairing 11 bridges and several interchanges, along with building a new ramp at the I-94/M-63 interchange.
“We are, essentially, getting ready for this bigger project,” said Nick Schirripa from MDOT. “We’re going to build some median crossovers, we’re going to add a little bit of width to the Pipestone Road Bridge. It’s all getting ready for what we’re doing next year in 2023 and 2024.”
The work started Monday and is expected to continue through mid-November.
Schirripa said the median crossovers are needed when all of the traffic is shifted to one side so the other side can be rebuilt. He said he’s uncertain if the eastbound or westbound lanes will be rebuilt first.
Drivers should expect left-lane closures on both sides of I-94 and single-lane closures on Pipestone Road, with intermittent total closures. When Pipestone Road is totally closed, the detours are:
Northbound Pipestone Road: eastbound I-94, Napier Avenue, westbound I-94 and northbound Pipestone Road.
Southbound Pipestone Road: westbound I-94, M-139, eastbound I-94 and southbound Pipestone Road.
Schirripa said contractors are expected to start bidding on the project this fall, with the bid being awarded early in 2023.
Noise walls
Schirripa said no decision has been made on whether noise abatement walls will be put up in five sections of I-94. Residents in the affected areas had until last week to make comments about the proposed walls.
The areas that qualify for a noise abatement wall are:
South of I-94, St. Joseph Avenue to Cleveland Avenue.
North of I-94, Britain Avenue to Pipestone Road.
North of I-94, M-63 to Lincoln Avenue.
North of I-94, Washington Avenue to Cleveland Avenue.
North of I-94, Cleveland Avenue to Glenlord Road.
The project is part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s I-94 Rebuilding Michigan program.
“Across Michigan, we are fixing the damn roads to save drivers time and money. These investments in Berrien, Livingston, and Montcalm counties will support 254 jobs and help drivers go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely,” Whitmer said in a news release.