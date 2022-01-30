After Ice Breaker’s cancellation in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns about the ongoing spread of the new Omicron variant, enthusiasm for the 2022 festival hasn’t cooled, but rather, it has heated up after a year’s absence.
“There will be some great chili, many ice sculptures, cardboard sled race, frozen fish fling, curling lessons and more,” said Kathy Wagaman, executive director of the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce, which organizes Ice Breaker.
This year’s festival will begin Friday, Feb. 4 with the tongue-in-cheek Snowsuit Fashion Contest and concludes Sunday, Feb. 6 with ice skating, a euchre tournament and a matinee performance of Our Town Players’ Children’s production, “The Rise of Robin Hood.” In-between, there will be outdoor S’more’s roasting, the popular cardboard sled race, horse-drawn wagon rides, frozen fish fling, Break the Ice 5K run/walk, indoor children’s activities, an evening glow skating party at the downtown ice rink and winter disk golf at the disk golf park on 14th Avenue in South Haven Township. A free shuttle service will also be available for festival-goers.
Although the festival is returning after a one-year hiatus, the ongoing pandemic, now entering its third year, has affected the number of participating sponsors for this year’s Ice Breaker. The chili cookoff, for instance, normally attracts at least two dozen restaurants and chefs, compared to 15 that are lined up for this year. The number of ice sculpture sponsors is down somewhat, as well. Normally, 50-plus blocks of ice are reserved by sponsors for the carvers. This year, there will be 41.
However, Wagaman said she is still impressed with the support the community is showing for this year’s Ice Breaker after its one-year hiatus.
“We are very pleased with the participation,” she said, pointing out that nearly 50 other businesses and organizations have donated funding and in-kind services to make Ice Breaker 2022 a reality.
Even though COVID-19 infection rates remain high due to the high transmissibility rate of the Omicron variant, many of Ice Breaker’s events are being held outdoors, Wagaman pointed out.
“As with everything, we are keeping as much focus on being outdoors, distancing and of course, asking business leaders to enforce all safety guidelines,” she said. “With a winter event, gloves, scarves, masks, etc., can be helpful in preventing the spread of the illness ... It is like anything. If you feel uncomfortable, it is best to use your best judgement, be responsible and wear a mask when inside businesses.”
For more information about Ice Breaker, the shuttle service and a schedule of events, visit the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce website at southhavenmi.com