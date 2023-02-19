Skating enthusiasts will only a few more days to use the outdoor ice skating rink downtown.
The rink will close for the season on Monday, Feb. 20 as contractors begin constructing new public restrooms to serve users of Dyckman Park and the Huron Street pavilion, where the ice rink is located, according to Sue Brock, Downtown Development Authority director. Normally, the ice rink doesn’t close until mid-March, but contractors want to begin constructing the new bathrooms before the busy summer season begins.
“One of the DDA’s main priorities is constructing new restroom facilities at Dyckman Park,” she said.
Currently, there are only two, older, unisex bathrooms to serve both the park and Huron Street pavilion, venues that are used throughout the year for festivals, the South Haven Farm Market and the ice skating rink.
Starting, Feb. 21, those two restrooms will be closed and remain closed until the new restrooms are built in the rear portion of the South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau building, located next to the park. While construction continues, portable toilets will be stationed near the park for public use.
“The new restrooms will be much larger,” Brock said, and will be open year-round.
When finished, the new $330,000 restroom facility will include five stalls, each, for women and men, along with sinks and a utility closet for maintenance staff. Pearson Construction of Benton Harbor has been hired to complete the project, which will be funded through the DDA.
The new restrooms are expected to be finished by Memorial Day, according to Brock. The project will also include a new warming station, located next to the ice rink, for skaters to use.
City officials had hoped to move construction of the new restrooms forward this past year, however, supply-chain issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed the project from moving forward.