An ice storm that swept through Southwest Michigan left a number of electrical customers without power for up to a week.
The storm, which began Wednesday, Feb. 22, left up to a half-inch of ice on trees and power lines, creating havoc for two electrical power companies – Consumers Energy, which serves customers in Van Buren and Allegan counties, along with Midwest Energy & Communications, which services customers in portions of Van Buren and Cass counties.
Power was restored to most electrical service customers by Monday, Feb. 27, but several outlying, rural regions, such as a small section of Grand Junction, did not have power restored until Tuesday, Feb. 28.
“Ice storms are uncommon,” said Brian Wheeler, media relations manager for Consumers Energy. “Our customers last experienced a similar storm in February 2019, almost exactly four years before this one, and you have to go back to December 2013 to find a storm that knocked down more wires.”
The ice storm that began Feb. 22 and continued Feb. 23 left more than 237,000 Consumers Energy homes and businesses throughout southern Michigan.
To deal with the crisis, Consumers sent more than 450 crews out to deal with outages, including line workers from Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Virginia, to deal with more than 8,000 downed wires throughout southern Michigan.
Workers, according to Melissa Gleespen of Consumers Energy, worked around the clock from Wednesday through Tuesday repairing lines and clearing trees from lines.
The weight of ice on the lines made restoration efforts difficult for customers, according to Wheeler.
“The threat that ice storms create is the weight they put on trees and power lines,” Wheeler said. “You can compare the weight of a half-inch of ice – which we saw in this storm – to that of a baby grand piano.”
Michigan Energy & Communications experienced power outages to approximately 5,300 of its 40,000 customers in Southeast and Southwest Michigan following the ice storm, according to Grant Zamora, communications specialist. By Tuesday, Feb. 28, power had been restored to most locations, with the exception of 123 customers in Antwerp Township in eastern Van Buren County and Coloma, in northern Berrien County.
Consumers Energy, which is Michigan’s largest energy provider, acknowledged that it was difficult for customers to be without power and worked with area United Ways and local communities to open warming stations in towns and rural areas affected by the power outage.
The power outages that resulted in southern Michigan following the Feb. 22-23 ice storm comes on the heels of Consumers Energy completing more than 2,000 electric projects in 2022 that were undertaken to build a more reliable power grid to reduce power outages.
Among other improvements, Consumers Energy reported in November of 2022 that it had cleared tree branches from 7,100 power lines throughout the state; replaced 10,000 poles with sturdier material that can withstand higher winds; upgraded, rebuilt and expanded nearly 100 substations; and added smart technology such as 32 Automatic Transfer Reclosures (ATRs) to help limit the frequency and duration of power outages.
But ice storms prove to be more tedious for power companies to deal with, according to Wheeler.
“No two (ice) storms are alike, but the pace of restoration for this storm is in line with past experiences,” he said in an interview this past Tuesday, Feb. 28. “We know it can be frustrating for people to be without power for several days, which is why we’re working as quickly as we safely can to get the lights back on across the state.”
To make matters worse for Consumers, it dealt with a second storm that occurred in areas north of Grand Rapids, Feb. 26-27, which resulted in more power outages. Power was restored to the majority of those customers within 1-3 days.